North Dartmoor team swap mountains for waves in race

A TEAM of volunteers from North Dartmoor Search and Rescue are swapping mountains for waves to take part in a charity race from Plymouth Sound to the Eddystone Lighthouse to fundraise to replace the charity’s vital control vehicle.

The team are being led by NDSART member Lawrie Tawse who has entered his 40ft yacht Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 406 ‘Cherry May’ for the annual 26-mile Eddystone Charity Sailing Pursuit on June 18. They have set themselves a fundraising target of £500 and will be competing for further prize money of £24,000 from the event organisers.

Lawrie said: ‘There are six of us on the boat, five of us are on the team and my wife is coming along too. Apart from myself, the other four from our team are novice sailors. They like being out on the moor, but going 13 miles offshore on a boat is going to be a bit of a challenge for them.’

He added: ‘The Eddystone race is something that caught my eye because the sailing event itself is a charity in its own right. It was set up with a legacy from a lady for charities which benefit the human condition. There is a prize from this charity of £24,000 so depending on how much money we raise, and where we come in the leader board we could potentially get a share of this prize money too. We need to raise funds money to replace our control van which is on its last legs. It is going to cost £80,000-£100,000 to replace.’