North Tawton arts group Red Mud Arts will be holding its next meeting on June 25 and will include a pop-up exhibition, artist talk and afternoon tea.
It will be held between 2-5pm at the Ashbridge Great Barn and will feature work from local artists including Anthony Martin, Emmeline Webb, Gemma Quickenden, PJ EJ Gray and Ruth Helen Smith.
Red Mud Arts opened in September last year by Ruth Helen Smith to provide social, emotional and creative support for artists in the North Tawton area. She set up the group after moving from London to North Tawton and discovered there was no such support network despite the large number of artists in the town.