A breakfast club for veterans in North Tawton has presented a cheque for £1,000 to The Veterans’ Charity.
The Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club North Tawton (AFVBC) presented the cheque to the charity at a ceremony in Jen’s Cafe in North Tawton, where the club meets every third Saturday of the month.
The money was raised from the various D-Day 80 commemoration activities that took place around North Tawton at the beginning of June, organised by Jennifer Paulfrey and Sally Lawrence. These included raffles and quizzes.
Danny Greeno, chief executive of The Veterans’ Charity, said that the charity was based in Barnstaple but helped former members of the Armed Forces across the country.
He thanked the breakfast club and presented a thank-you plaque from the charity to Jennifer and Sally.
He gave a speech about how charity supports people with food, clothing, referrals to other support and in other ways.
You can find out more at www.veteranscharity.org.uk.
A spokesman for the club said that North Tawton embodies the mean of community where everyone came together to make the D-Day Commemorations happen.
Danny continued: “On behalf of the Veterans Breakfast Club, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of North Tawton, including the WI, Scouts and Guides, the rugby club, town council, schoolchildren, businesses and individuals, especially Cllr Jen Palfrey and Sally Lawrence of the Fountain Inn to make the D-Day commemorations such a success.”
“All worked so hard, and many generous gifts and prizes were donated to raise money. The AFVBC was asked to provide the donations to a military charity. We would like to present a donation of £1,000, generously given by the people and businesses of North Tawton to The Veterans Charity which supports UK veterans of all generations.”
AFVBC is open to all veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces and wider family. It provides mutual support between people with shared life experiences with a bit of banter thrown in. The North Tawton club was started in January and now has 17 members. Details can be found on Facebook under AFVBC North Tawton.