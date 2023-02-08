North Tawton Town Council has agreed to support the campaign to reopen hospital beds in Okehampton Hospital.
The decision followed a suggestion by a North Tawton resident to support Okehampton Town Council as it fights to re-open hospital beds.
At the beginning of the month, the Okehampton Times reported that Okehampton Town Councillor Jan Goffey urged Devon County Council to consider reopening the ward in the hospital in order to allow residents to convalesce closer to home.
The plea followed on from a suggestion by West Devon Borough Councillor Tony Leech to write to MP Mel Stride to ask for support in a campaign to reopen the hospital beds.