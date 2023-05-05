Tristan Muller-Forster, Principal, Tavistock College, said: “We welcomed the feedback from Ofsted regarding the ongoing improvements being made within the College. We are entirely committed to improving every aspect of the school and, with the help of the wider Trust leadership, will continue to put in place practical plans which can help drive this positive change and build on the positive momentum reflected in this report.“It is only through the support of our staff, parents and Trust community that we have been able to make such positive improvements so quickly, I look forward to continuing to champion the College on it’s upward trajectory.”