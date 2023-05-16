Ofsted inspectors are visiting Okehampton College today to carry out an inspection for the first time since 2014 when the last full inspection was carried out.
This will be the first full inspection since the school was incorporated into the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which was established in 2018, and the first since the outbreak of covid.
At the last inspection nearly ten years, Okehampton College was rated as 'outstanding' but in the last 12 months the school has received complaints from a small number of parents who say the school is failing to meet their child's needs.
Currently, Okehampton College has 1,400 pupils on its roll.