A local veterinary centre has launched a campaign to tackle hidden arthritis in dogs.
Okeford Veterinary Centre in Okehampton will be running the campaign through November to December which aims to raise awareness of the causes and symptoms of arthritis in dogs of all ages.
Arthritis is one of the most overlooked conditions affecting dogs, with research showing that by the age of eight, four in five dogs are living with chronic joint pain.
However, arthritis doesn’t just affect older dogs. Younger dogs can also develop the condition due to factors such as being overweight, joint injuries, high-impact activities or their breed type, especially larger breeds.
Steve Grills, senior clinical director at Okeford Veterinary Centre in Okehampton, said: “Just like people, dogs can develop arthritis at any age. But unlike people, dogs can’t tell us how they feel. Many dogs are experts at hiding pain and the signs can be subtle, especially if more than one leg is affected.”
Mobility problems in dogs are not always easy to spot. In younger dogs, joint pain may show up as reluctance to play, difficulty in training, or even changes in behaviour such as aggression or unusual calmness. In older dogs, symptoms are often mistaken for simply “slowing down” with age.
Okeford Veterinary Centre is urging its clients to download an app called DogMA to assess their dogs mobility at home.
Mr Grills continued: “The great news is that early detection makes a real difference. With the right treatment, we can slow the progression of arthritis and help dogs stay active and comfortable for longer. So we encourage all dog owners, whether their pets are young or old, to use DogMA for routine monitoring, especially before annual check-ups.”
