Okehampton artist Sandy Carter captivated visitors with his unique work at his latest exhibition in North Tawton last Friday (July 19).
The Ruth Helen Smith Art Gallery buzzed with conversations as visitors debated Sandy's portrayal of initially eerie scenes that eventually reveal a friendlier nature upon closer inspection.
Sandy begins each piece by creating random shapes and colours on the paper, similar to inkblot paintings and then weaving more detailed paintings from the images he sees in the abstract shapes.
"Many of the pictures seem to tell a story, but this is not deliberate," Sandy explained. "I aim to create a coherent arrangement of figures and situate them in an illusory space. The recurring presence of animals and part-human creatures arises from my inability to express certain feelings or ideas in any other way."
Sandy added that he often understands the meaning of his paintings only after they are completed and draws inspiration mainly from his dreams.