Following on from data published last week showing that many new mums were struggling to find antenatal support in Okehampton, a local breastfeeding charity has come forward to tell mothers that it offers such help.
Expectant parents can attend a Beginning Breastfeeding course which includes two Saturday morning sessions. The next breastfeeding course is set to run on April 15 and 22 and is open to all women and their partners living in Okehampton and the Okehampton Hamlets area.
Barbara Childs from the La Leche League added that the charity also runs a breastfeeding group, open to all women, which runs on the second Wednesday of every month at the Ockment Centre from 9:30 to 11:30am to offer mums the chance to socialise and ask questions.
Both the courses and groups are run by trained breastfeeding counsellors.
La Leche League is a national charity which aims to provide support and information to parents about breastfeeding and its benefits. In Great Britain last year, La Leche League has led face-to-face meetings in 70 groups, supported 12,000 mothers face-to-face, organised 40 Facebook groups, taken 10,000 helpline call and answered 650 support forms online.
Okehampton’s La Leche League branch is funded by Okehampton United Charities.