Okehampton teemed with people on Thursday night (December 1) as residents and visitors came together to enjoy Edwardian Evening and celebrate the countdown to Christmas.
The much-loved annual Christmas tradition began as ever with the official Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm, followed by a late-night shopping experience with shopkeepers dressed in Edwardian costume, street food, a visit from Father Christmas and some rousing carol-singing.
Christine Marsh from Everything Okehampton, which organised the event, said: ‘It was really successful, lots and lots of people - as many as I have ever seen. The weather was very good too and St James school dance was good - really successful.’
While Okehampton Town Councillor Julie Yelland, added: ‘Edwardian Evening is a real treat. It’s just fantastic seeing people out and about enjoying themselves, there’s carols galore, shops open everywhere, many of which are independent so it gives a real opportunity to come along, do some Christmas shopping, get involved with everything that’s going on, meet up with people, grab tea and coffee.’
Entertainingly Different’s Rob Pudner also joined in the festivities, spraying shoppers with foam snow, while pupils from St James Primary School sang carols in Red Lion Yard as part of a fundraising campaign for the school’s play area.
Okehampton resident Deborah Anstey, said: ‘The town was absolutely buzzing and it was a wonderful atmosphere. It’s good weather for it too - crisp and cold.’
Despite fears that there would be no Tree of Light in Red Lion Yard this year after the Okehampton Lions Club announced it was unable to provide one, Okehampton’s Rotary Club and Simon Chudley from the London Inn pulled out all the stops and managed to erect a tree in the yard just in time for the event.
The tree now twinkles in Red Lion Yard with a separate Tree of Light in the London Inn for residents to decorate with their own baubles in memory of loved ones. All baubles will be returned to owners when the tree comes down.