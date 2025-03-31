“English Heritage is a charity. We care for over 400 sites across the country. At a small number of sites, including Okehampton, our income from opening for daily visits doesn’t cover our costs. As a charity, this just isn’t sustainable. Changing the way we operate these sites will free up vital funding to help us look after England’s heritage and share it with as many people as possible. At the same time, we’ll offer visitors to Okehampton Castle an even more engaging and enjoyable experience.”