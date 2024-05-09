The annual Bluebell Sunday celebrations return to Okehampton Castle on Sunday, May 19, 2024 (10am—5pm).
English Heritage will welcome visitors to enjoy free entry to this century-long tradition, which will showcase the bluebells on the castle grounds. To mark the day, there will be special guided tours, displays, and activities by local organisations.
This year’s programme includes tours of the castle, demonstrations from West Devon Swords, and talks from the Dormouse Conservation team about the creatures that call the castle woodlands their home. Families can enjoy medieval-themed craft activities, garden games like archery, and weaving and making twisted cords. The Wren Music folk choir will perform live on the day.
Lucia Yonge, Site Manager at English Heritage, said: “We love seeing the community come together for this special day at Okehampton Castle, and we hope 2024’s Bluebell Sunday will be no exception. The bluebells always look stunning at this time of year.”
Bluebell Sunday has been a highlight of the Okehampton calendar since 1917 when local benefactor Sydney Simmons gifted the castle to the Okehampton Castle Trust to benefit the town's residents and visitors.
Okehampton Castle was once the largest castle in Devon but fell to ruin in the 1500s. First a Norman motte-and-bailey castle with a stone keep, it was transformed into a sumptuous residence by Hugh Courtenay, Earl of Devon, in the 14th century. Visitors can take a free audio tour when the castle is open between April and October.