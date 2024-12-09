Various churches in Okehampton are joining together for a community carols evening.
Churches together in Okehampton will be hosting the event at St James Primary School on Friday, December 13 at 6:30pm and will be filled with festive songs to get into the Christmas spirit.
Tim Hooper said: “I’m really excited for the carol evening, it’s the first time it’ll be hosted at St James Primary School and it will be a great time for the community to come together to remember what Christmas is really about.”
The carol evening will be the final Christmas with Reverend Steve Cook who is retiring after 22 years of service.
Churches together includes All Saints Parish Church, Fairplace Methodist & United Reformed Church, Inspiration Church, the Quakers and St Boniface Roman Catholic Church.