A DECISION on whether to close the sixth form at Okehampton College has been deferred until December to allow for efforts to recruit more students.
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which manages the secondary school, has decided to work on marketing what is on offer after an “in-depth” consultation with parents, carers and the wider community.
In a statement, the trust said it had received more than 50 written contributions, held a well-attended public consultation evening and engaged in further conversations with key local stakeholders to gather a broad range of views.
As a result, the school would be working on attracting more post-16 students so the numbers for the 2026 Year 12 cohort were at a viable level to allow the sixth form to remain open.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.