Confusion has broken out among Okehampton residents following the surprise appearance of two new signs on the college’s sports ground.
Visitors to Simmons Park, in which the sports ground is located, voiced their shock at the new signage recently put up on the corner of the field on which residents are reminded that access is forbidden during school hours and that dogs must be kept on leads.
The signs have proved controversial as the land on which they have been erected does not belong to the school but instead the Simmons Park charity of which the town council is a trustee.
The town council has confirmed to the Okehampton Times that it was not informed about the school’s intention to put up new signs and councillors will discuss how to respond in a future meeting.
In the week since the signs were erected, they have already fallen prey to vandals who have added “Don’t even breathe” to the sign as an act of rebellion.
This has now been removed in time for the start of term which began on Tuesday (September 5) for Year 7 and 12 students.
Some residents have welcomed the signs, arguing on social media that the college has the right to remind the public to stay off the sports field while pupils are in PE lessons and to keep the field free from dog poo.
However, it has caused anger among others who have argued that the signs are misleading, saying the signs suggest that dogs are banned from the field at all times when this is not the case.
In February 2022 a Public Space Protection Orders for Dog Control in Simmons Park was passed which states that dogs should be kept off the field during school hours and when the field is in use. But dogs are permitted on the field outside these hours as long as they are under control and all dog waste disposed of properly.
Dog owners can face a fine of up to £100 if they fail to pick up and dispose of their dog’s waste or do not have the means to dispose of their pet’s waste, e.g. dog poo bags.
The order came into force in April last year.
As part of the same protection order, dogs must now be kept on the lead in the formal gardens across the river from the car park but are allowed to be let off the lead in the main field in the park.
Dog behaviour in Simmons Park has proved to be a contentious issue in the past as residents are divided over whether or not to allow dogs a space to run off the lead.
Some residents have argued off-the-lead areas are essential to provide their pets with a space to exercise while others have said that Dartmoor is available for dogs to run free and should be kept on leads in the park in order to prevent unruly behaviour which may distress other visitors.
Park keepers have the authority to report incidents to dog wardens who will handle any cases of infringement of the order.
However, anyone with a registered assistance dog may enter a dog exclusion zone with their animal and may not be punished for failing to dispose of waste.
The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which runs the college, had not yet responded to a request for comment.