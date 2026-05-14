Okehampton Community Garden was recently presented with a plaque by Rosie Pensom Moore from the National Garden Scheme, as part of the Community Garden Grant.
The grant, which the garden received in 2025 from the National Garden Scheme, has supported the continued development of the community garden as an accessible green space where people of all ages can come together to grow food, learn new skills, support wellbeing, and connect with nature and each other. Recent upgrades to the garden include new raised beds, which have improved accessibility, and a greenhouse that provides additional space to raise seedlings and extend the growing season.
Okehampton Community Garden volunteers work throughout the year to maintain the garden as a shared space for growing, wildlife, learning and community activities. The project continues to grow thanks to the dedication of local volunteers and the support of organisations such as the National Garden Scheme.
The Okehampton Community Garden volunteers has extended its thanks to Rosie, the National Garden Scheme and the Julia Rausing Trust – a grant-giving charity – for their generous support, which will help the community garden continue to grow and develop for the benefit of the local community.
The National Garden Scheme provides funding to community gardening projects, helping local groups create and improve gardens that benefit their communities. Through its Community Garden Grants programme, the National Garden Scheme supports initiatives that promote health, wellbeing, sustainability and community connection.
The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to over 3,300 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, to help raise money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.
One of the most well-known open gardens in the area is Andrews Corner in Belstone, which has been open to the public on specific dates for over 50 years.
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