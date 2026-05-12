An Okehampton College Ten Tors team pulled off an incredible feat last weekend, successfully completing the challenge while revising for their GCSE exams en route.
Three teams from the school took part in the Army-run event, with two walking the 35-mile route and one the 45-mile route. Year 11 students added an extra layer of challenge, bringing their GCSE revision along with them to prepare for an upcoming exam on the Monday.
Okehampton College principal Gareth Smith praised all participating students for their huge achievement and thanked all parents, staff and volunteers for their support.
He said: “Okehampton College has a long history partaking in the Ten Tors event. The number of students who sign up to take part is staggering and getting to the start line represents a huge achievement and represents total dedication.
“I am incredibly proud of all of our teams who took part in this year's expedition. The students who took part were buzzing with excitement on Friday ahead of the challenge. I would like to give special praise to our Year 11 students who took part this year who walked round with quote cards preparing for their literature exam on the Monday after!
“At Okehampton College, we say 'we care, we challenge, we thrive'. The teamwork and perseverance that our students gave this weekend shows these values in full force. Thank you to parents, staff and volunteers who helped to prepare the students for this challenge and to everyone who made sure that the students returned safely over the weekend.”
The weekend was the culmination of months of training through Dartmoor’s harsh weather and over its rugged terrain. Their preparation paid off as all three Okehampton College teams finished safely on Sunday after a night of wild camping on the moor. Three teams from Tavistock College also took part.
Rachel Shaw, the chief executive of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which runs both schools, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their amazing achievements during the Ten Tors weekend. It was truly inspirational to see the determination and enthusiasm of all those taking part as they prepared for the challenge at base camp on Friday. The sense of accomplishment was unmistakable, with smiles and celebrations at the finish line reflecting the resilience and teamwork shown throughout.
“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff, families and volunteers who supported the students in the months leading up to the event. From training walks to ongoing encouragement, their commitment has been invaluable in helping our students complete this remarkable challenge.”
The Ten Tors Challenge takes place annually and sees thousands of teenagers from across the South West hike across Dartmoor over the course of one weekend. Participants must complete the challenge without any adult help, carrying all essentials with them and relying on their navigational skills and physical fitness to reach the finish line. The Jubilee Challenge and Dartmoor Granite Challenge offer accessible versions for teenagers with special educational needs and disabilities.
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