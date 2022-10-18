Okehampton Community Kitchen’s reverse advent scheme returns for Christmas
Okehampton Community Kitchen announced this week (October 18) that it is running its reverse advent initiative this Christmas following the success of the scheme last year.
The kitchen is now accepting family nominations from individuals and organisations working in the voluntary sector but will soon open up to public nominations.
However, the community kitchen has emphasised that families must know of and agree to their nomination for the scheme.
The reverse advent campaign, the brainchild of cafe owner and community kitchen organiser Rebecca Green, started last year as a means of providing Christmas presents to those in need, such as child carers, care home residents and those without family.
Residents wishing to take part are asked to provide a small parcel of up to 24 presents to replicate the days of the advent calendar which will be delivered to recipients on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Ideas for presents have included homemade Christmas cards, mince pies, Christmas pudding, toothpaste, shower gel and other small gifts.
The kitchen has asked that packages not include razors, painkillers or alcohol.
