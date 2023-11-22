Okehampton town councillors described Devon County Council’s latest amendment to the on-street parking charges initiative as ‘rude,’ ‘condescending’ and a ‘fiasco’ at the latest meeting this week (November 27).
In an attempt to quell the anger over the possible introduction of on-street parking charges, the county council has amended the initial proposal and is now suggesting a maximum stay of two hours with the first hour free.
Currently, free on-street parking for a maximum stay of one hour is available on certain streets in the town centre, but under this newest proposal, drivers will be allowed to stay for an extra hour if they pay a charge.
Though it was noted that the proposal would still allow an hour’s free parking with the option of a second hour, councillors agreed to continue to oppose the scheme arguing that giving in would only encourage the county council to push for the change harder.
Town Cllr Lynne Rogers said: “I think if we even bend on this, [the county council] are going to think they can just keep pushing. We represent the people and people don’t want this. It’s a waste of money. It’s a waste of paper.”
Cllr Richard Coleman added: “[The county council] keep talking down to us like it’s a foregone conclusion. Now they’ve been they’ve been pushing and pushing and pushing the notion that they’ve actually got the right to do this and get it anyway.”
Okehampton Town Council has agreed to host a public meeting next month to discuss the county council’s wish to introduce parking meters into the town. The meeting will be open to all, including the county council.
However, the county council has not given any indication that it is willing to send representatives to the meeting.
This follows on from a meeting at Cheriton Bishop attended by the Okehampton clerk and representatives from other towns facing the introduction of parking meters to meet with county council officials to discuss communication regarding the parking meter proposal.
The original proposal put forward was for half an hour’s free parking followed by a half an hour that could be purchased so you could stay for an hour.
Councils in affected towns asked for a planned public consultation into the New proposal to be postponed until the new Year but the county council has rejected this.