Following on from a decision last year, Okehampton Town Council is set to discuss the next stage of the BID feasibility study on Monday (January 30).
The next stage of the business improvement district (BID) research will include more detailed analysis of a potential BID area and include consultations with at least 45-50 percent of the businesses likely to be included in the area.
In October 2022, councillors agreed to continue the research into a BID in Okehampton after a contractor revealed that there was support for a BID from the top 25 ratepayers.