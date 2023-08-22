Okehampton Town Council has agreed to work alongside Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council to organise a celebratory event for the eightieth D-Day anniversary next year.
Okehampton town councillors have agreed that they will form a group with Hamlets councillors at which they will discuss ideas and plans of events that might go ahead in either Okehampton Hamlets or Okehampton town.
As yet, no budget has been proposed for the celebratory events but the town council has agreed to discuss a financial contribution to the celebrations at a later meeting.
D-Day occurred on June 6, 1944 when Allied troops landed on Normandy beaches to fight against Nazi troops.