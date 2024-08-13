An Okehampton firefighter has completed a gruelling 104-mile walk, raising over £10,000 for three charities that supported his family during his son's treatment for a rare heart condition.
Retained firefighter Ricky Wooldridge, along with his wife Sam, Okehampton firefighter Tim Stevens, Axminster firefighter Dan Goetz, and North Tawton firefighter Kevin Murrin, received a hero's welcome on Sunday, August 11, as they arrived at Okehampton Fire Station. Their journey, which began on August 9 at Bristol Children's Hospital, where Ricky and Sam's son Callum was treated, was initially planned as a 110-mile trek but was adjusted for safety reasons. Despite the shortened route, the quintet clocked 224,584 steps and burnt 13,267 calories.
"The second day was the toughest for all of us," Ricky admitted. "It broke us, but knowing why we were walking kept us going. We all agreed that without the cause motivating us, we might have stopped. The three days were mentally, physically, and emotionally draining, but seeing our families and supporters along the way, especially on that final day, gave us the strength to carry on."
On the third day, their spirits were lifted when one of Sam's sons, her mother, and Tim's partner and children joined them at Witheridge Fire Station. As the team approached North Tawton, community support grew stronger. Around 50 people awaited them at the station, with 20 joining the walk. Callum's football team and additional firefighters joined in Okehampton, with nearly 80 supporters waiting at Mole Avon.
"The sight of people lining the streets from Costcutter on Exeter Road to Northfield Road was overwhelming," Ricky said. "We even had a blue light escort down Northfield Road, with fire appliances guiding us. It was beyond anything we expected."
The walk concluded at Okehampton Fire Station, where over 150 people gathered to welcome the team with refreshments and buckets of iced water for their sore feet.
Along the route, the team raised nearly £1,000 in impromptu donations through collection buckets alone. The fundraising did not stop there as an extra £300 was raised at Okehampton Fire Station selling drinks and cakes.
The fundraising page also surpassed £10,000, a milestone met with jubilation. "Hitting £10,000 was a huge moment," Ricky recalled. "My oldest son ran up to me, beaming with excitement. It made that last half-mile feel like a breeze."
The walk was in aid of The Firefighters Charity, The Grand Appeal, and Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supported Ricky and Sam while Callum underwent life-saving surgery last year. The fundraising page remains open, and the final total has yet to be calculated. Ricky and Sam have extended their thanks to Nick and David who manned the support car provided by Webber Transport.