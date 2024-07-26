The Okehampton Food Bank, previously run through the Okehampton Baptist Church, will be transitioning to an independent organisation starting next week.
From July 31, the food bank will be hosted at the Ockment Centre on North Street and will be open every Wednesday from 10 am to 12 pm.
This decision came after the former food bank coordinator, the food bank committee, and 14 volunteers opted to establish an independent food bank after reduced food donations and "challenging compliance issues" led the Baptist Church to close the food bank on its premises.
The Baptist Church has offered its remaining food bank resources to the Okehampton Community Kitchen, which is providing a replacement service to ensure continued support for those needing food assistance. The newly-formed Okehampton Community Food Bank opened on July 12 and can be found at 3 East Street.