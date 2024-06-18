Okehampton u3a has reminded residents that they must submit their questions for next week’s general election hustings by Friday (June 21).
Anyone wishing to submit a question for the Central Devon parliamentary candidates should email it to [email protected], stating QUESTION TIME in the subject line and include a contact phone number.
The hustings is due to take place on June 25 at 2:30 pm at Fairplace Church in Okehampton and is expected to last around an hour and a half.
Labour candidate Ollie Pearson, Liberal Democrat candidate Mark Wooding, Green Party candidate Gill Westcott and Reform UK candidate Jeffrey Leeks have all confirmed they will attend in person. Conservative candidate Mel Stride has said he will “make every attempt” to attend, and independent candidate Arthur Price may attend via video link. An opening statement from him will also be read out.