Okehampton Library is set to participate in a book giveaway next week as part of World Book Night, an initiative to encourage more adults to read.
Across Devon, libraries are working with The Reading Agency to give away 300 books to local community members this World Book Night (April 23). This year, libraries will gift copies of “The Last Bench” by Carmel Harrington. Library staff will present the books to people during crafting, baby, and coding groups, and some will even go into their local town centre to hand out copies.
Sophie Crofts, reading development manager at Libraries Unlimited, said: “We are really excited to invite people to find joy in the act of reading this World Book Night. Especially during the National Year of Reading! Stories can bring people so much happiness and understanding; they offer everything from introspection to adventure. Libraries are trying to remove the barriers to access stories: we offer books for free, eAudiobooks and eBooks for download through BorrowBox, and volunteers deliver books to those unable to access the library due to health, mobility or caring responsibilities through the Home Library Service.”
Readers can participate in World Book Night by joining #ReadingHour between 7 pm and 8 pm, or by sharing reading recommendations with friends, family, or online using #WorldBookNight. World Book Night recognises all forms of reading, including magazines, articles and audiobooks.
This year’s World Book Night marks ten years since Libraries Unlimited was commissioned to run Devon County Council’s public libraries. The charity launched on April 23, 2016 at Exeter Library.
Research by the University of Sussex found that reading can reduce stress by 68 per cent. However, a YouGov survey reported that 40 per cent of Britons have not read a book in the past year.
The other libraries participating in the World Book Night book giveaway include Barnstaple, Ivybridge, Tiverton, Bovey Tracey, South Molton, St Thomas, Pinhoe, Paignton, Bideford, Kingsbridge, and Appledore.
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