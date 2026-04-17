Lidl urged more Okehampton residents this week to back a proposal for a new store after a planning officer recommended refusal.
West Devon Borough Council’s planning committee is due to meet on Tuesday (April 21) to decide whether to grant planning permission for a new Lidl store on the eastern side of the town. However, the plan has proved controversial, with opponents raising serious concerns about road safety, biodiversity loss, a negative impact on Dartmoor scenery, and construction on a greenfield site.
The planning officer has recommended refusal, but the final decision rests with the planning committee, which is not required to follow the officer’s advice. Lidl is encouraging residents to submit comments in support of the application ahead of the meeting.
Suzannah Clemo, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “Members of the West Devon Development Management Committee can approve our plans which would secure our future in Okehampton, allow us to invest millions in the brand new store residents deserve, and create new jobs. The community has told us how much they’re looking forward to being able to access more of our great value products in a more convenient location. We hope that the committee decides to back the investment and their local community at the meeting on Tuesday.”
Many residents have expressed support for the plans, arguing that a supermarket is needed on the east side of Okehampton, which currently lacks essential infrastructure. Supporters also say the new store would help reduce congestion in the town centre.
The current application is an amended version of the original, with a small reduction in parking spaces, additional landscaping and tree planting, and more information on site levelling and a retaining wall. Lidl has stated that it has addressed concerns raised in earlier consultations and believes these issues can be resolved.
To view the planning application, visit the West Devon Borough Council planning portal and search for 2354/25/FUL.
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