AN OKEHAMPTON man has appeared in court on charges of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Robert Wooldridge, 48, of Pound Park, is charged with possession of cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply to another person.
He is also accused of obstructing a police officer on June 30 2021 in Exeter, the date of the alleged drugs offences.
He appearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Wednesday, March 15, where he was sent for trial at Exeter Crown Court on April 14.
He was granted unconditional bail.