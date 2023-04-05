AN OKEHAMPTON man has been ordered to pay more than £500 in fines and court costs after admitting driving while over the legal limit of alcohol on the road where he lives.
Anthony Coles, 33, of Oak Road, was stopped by police at the wheel of a Hyundai on Oak Road on February 4.
A breath test revealed he had 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He was fined £461 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £84. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.