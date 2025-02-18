A 39-year-old man from Okehampton is on trial for harassment without violence after allegedly repeatedly sending unwanted emails to the Specsavers Okehampton store.
Tom Hoare, of no fixed abode in Okehampton, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him that took place between June 1 2024 and July 17 2024.
The defence claims that Hoare continued to contact the Okehampton branch of Specsavers despite an email from the store asking him to cease this behaviour.
Hoare has been placed on conditional bail until his next hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on July 25 this year.