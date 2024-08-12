POLICE are seeking the public’s help to find an Okehampton man wanted in connection with reports of assault, affray and driving whilst disqualified.
James Jordan, 23, is described as white, having short brown hair and of medium build.
It is believed he is living in the Okehampton area.
“Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
If you see him, do not approach him but telephone police on 999 immediately quoting log 90 of July 24.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by telephoning 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.