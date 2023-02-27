On February 24 a small group of Okehampton residents, including councillors, Ukrainians and hosts, held a two minute silence in solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine. Larger vigils were also held in Tavistock and Exeter.
Okehampton marks first anniversary of Ukraine War
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 2nd March 2023 7:00 am
