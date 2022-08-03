Okehampton mayor speaks to Australia and New Zealand in cycling podcast
Okehampton’s mayor Bob Tolley got the chance to speak to Australia recently when he was invited to chat about the town on a cycling podcast.
Two Australian cyclists, who were taking part in the Devon Coast to Coast cycle challenge, invited Cllr Tolley on their regular podcast Trail Towns to tell those in Australia and New Zealand about Okehampton’s attractions.
Clle Tolley said: ‘I was a bit anxious, having never been on the radio before, but they were very warm and friendly and it was apparent this was a light hearted programme and very informal. They would ask me questions about what Okehampton had to offer and particularly the cycling tourist.’
The programme was successfully broadcast on SEN Melbourne, an Australian sports radio station, and lasted approximately 45 minutes during which Cllr Tolley spoke about a range of topics including the history of the town, the re-opening of the railway station and the Dartmoor Brewery in Princetown.
Cllr Tolley added: ‘My bit lasted about five minutes and started with the presenters talking of a typo and thinking they were going to be talking with a major rather than a mayor.’
The presenters, Diet and Van D, also tuned in to the live Tour de France commentary and played pre-recorded pieces from New Zealand as part of the podcast.
The Devon Coast to Coast route is a 99-mile cycle route from Ilfracombe in North Devon to Plymouth, which also skirts along the western edge of Dartmoor. Diet and Van D are now continuing their cycling tour and making their way to Plymouth
To listen to the podcast, visit www.sen.com.au/programs/trail-towns
