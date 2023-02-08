Okehampton Men in Sheds recently met up with men from Moretonhampstead, who are keen to start their own Men in Shed’s group, to share skills and show off the work it has done for the community.
Moretonhampstead men enjoyed a tour and chat to see the work of the Okehampton Shedders.
The group were also joined by Moretonhampstead Parish Councillor Catherine Back and Vivienne Hodges who came to see for themselves the great difference the ‘Shedders’ make to their community.
Peter Turner, who is planning to set up the group in Moretonhampstead, said: “We had a great day with the Okehampton Shedders. We are very keen to get our Shed up and running, and this has really spurred us on! At the moment we are seeking a suitable local site. We welcome any ideas and support from our Moretonhampstead community to make this happen!”
Phil Bush of Okehampton Men in Sheds, said: ‘We had such an interesting day with Moretonhampstead ‘Shedders’!
‘Wonderful to hear about their plans and to be able to share ideas – together with lots of cake and cuppas too! We warmly wish them every success as part of the growing ‘family’ of ‘Shedders’ in Devon!’
Okehampton’s Men in Sheds group started back in 2016 in order to provide a welcoming social space for retired men, and is now much-loved by the Okehampton community. Most recently, members made a reading den for the children’s section of Okehampton Library.