Okehampton’s Men in Sheds and Who Let the Dads Out are busy building a go-kart together, which they will enter into the Bideford Soap Box Derby, to encourage inter-generational activities.
The joint group will be competing with 61 cart teams from across the county, and is now officially entered as ‘Team 59: Who Let the Dad’s Out’!
Graham Watson, Men in Sheds member, said: ‘We are having such fun building it - brings back memories of when we were kids – except now we can use more power tools! We are using all recycled materials. We have welded a new chassis – with a wheelchair seat on top. We still have a way to go but it will be the ‘up-there’ with the best of them once it’s finished! We have all enjoyed sharing ideas and working together – very soon we will be ready to paint it – and the kids have great ideas for that too – watch this space!’
The Derby has become a popular annual family event in Bideford, raising large sums for local charities. The Okehampton team are raising money for the North Devon charity Chemohero, which provides ‘boxes of kindness’ to chemotherapy patients.
To donate visit Just Giving page Okehampton-Bideford Soapbox Derby for Chemoheros.
Okehampton Men in Sheds was set up in 2016 to support to address loneliness, isolation and enhance mental health amongst men. Their workshop is in Okehampton Community Garden in Fatherford Road, where they work together to help with various community projects.