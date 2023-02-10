Okehampton MP Mel Stride visited Moor Training, one of the town's training providers, today during this year's National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from February 6-12, to find out more about the range of training courses available to local people
The pair also discussed the nationwide decline in apprenticeship starts in recent years due to the disruption of the pandemic but spoke positively about the benefits a second rail station in Okehampton will bring in terms of access. Located on the eastern edge of town, just a few minutes’ walk from the site of the new station, more young people without access to a car will be able to travel into Okehampton for their course.
Mr Stride said: “Okehampton is fortunate to have such a fantastic provider in Moor Training on their doorstep and I would encourage anyone thinking about what next steps to take in their career to think about an apprenticeship. They are an excellent way to gain important skills and qualifications while also earning and when you reach Level 5 and above, lifetime average earnings are higher than those achieved by university graduates.”
Aimee Worrall, centre manager at Moor Training, added: “It was good to catch up with Mel and update him on what’s been going on at Moor Training since he last visited. We are both optimistic that the new station will improve accessibility and encourage more people from outside the town to travel in and take advantage of the fantastic courses we offer.”
In the most recent post-apprenticeship surveys, 99% of apprentices said they gained valuable skills during their apprenticeship and 97% reported being in employment or further education when completing the survey.
For more information about the courses available at Moor Training visit www.moortraining.co.uk or ring 01837 659357.