Okehampton mum campaigns for zebra crossing to stop speeding on Crediton Road
An Okehampton mum is petitioning Devon Council Council to place a zebra crossing on Crediton Road after several children were nearly hit by speeding vehicles.
Kay Grundon, whose daughter attends St James Primary School, is asking parents to sign the petition to slow down traffic along the speeding hotspot after she heard of several incidents in which children were nearly hit as they walked to school.
She said: ‘It’s just amazing that nothing has been done. My daughter just finished reception so I have first hand experience of the problem. A lot of it is up to the parents but children can move unpredictably.
‘Having to cross Crediton Road with our children is both hazardous and dangerous. We desperately need a zebra crossing so that we can all feel safer getting our children to and from school.’
Since St James CofE Primary School opened, more young children are walking along Crediton Road as they go to and from the school which has led to several near misses as drivers sped along the road.
Ms Grundon said that her decision to start the petition was triggered when she heard of several incidents in which the school’s children nearly hit.
She said: ‘There have been a few very near misses involving children crossing and although some drivers slow down, many don’t and most far exceed the 30mph speed limit on this road.
As I walked to school one day, I saw a friend of mine visibly shaking because it was such a close call with this little lad.’
A previous petition to place a zebra crossing across Crediton Road was unsuccessful as the county council argued that there were not enough children crossing the road to warrant such work.
But as the school continues to increase its uptake of pupils, the road has become busier particularly at school pick-up and drop-off times, making it more dangerous to cross, especially for children.
With this in mind, Ms Grundon has decided to attempt a second campaign for a zebra crossing and is now calling on St James Primary School parents to sign the petition. She currently has 128 signatures including some from those without a connection to the school.
She hopes that all St James parents will sign which would bring the total number of signatures into the hundreds, in order to increase the chances of a successful campaign.
Police are already aware that Crediton Road is a speeding hotspot and carried out a speed check along the road last month, with the help of some of the children from St James.
During the check police recorded the speed of 100 cars. Forty-one were caught speeding with 11 of those caught driving over 35mph
Children asked those 11 drivers five questions: Why were you speeding? How would you feel if you had run me over? What would you say to my mum and dad if you had hit me? If I’d been crossing the road, can you imagine the sort of injuries I would have if you couldn’t stop in time? Do you think it’s fair to put my life at risk by speeding past my school?
Ms Grundon said she welcomed the speed checks but added that she thought they might not provide the police with an accurate picture as the checks were not carried out during the busiest times when children were dropped off or picked up from school.
She said: ‘The fact that they are doing them is a positive thing but they should do them when the kids are going to school so that they can see the problem.
‘Speed checks are a good thing. Hopefully they can do something but maybe the timings are not reflective.’
Exeter Road has also been identified by police as another speeding hotspot in Okehampton but police have not yet confirmed that speed checks will take place along the road.
To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/zebra-crossing-for-st-james-primary-school.
