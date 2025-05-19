Police are warning the public to stay alert after opportunist thieves have been stealing from cars on Dartmoor.
Thieves are currently targeting older vehicles, forcing doors, windows and boots to remove bags, purses and wallets.
Hemsworthy, Cold East Cross and Haytor have been the most affected due to an influx in visitors.
A minibus containing bags belonging to students practising for part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award was targeted.
A police spokesperson said: “If you are heading to Dartmoor then ensure you empty your vehicle of valuable belongings. Do not attempt to hide bags under seats or store valuables in the boot.
“If you see something suspicious take note of the registration plate and report via 101.”