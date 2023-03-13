Okehampton Town Council observed Commonwealth Day today as Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley read the affirmation as a symbol of allegiance to the Commonwealth.
He said: 'Joining together as members of one worldwide Commonwealth community, and valuing the personal dignity and worth of every citizen, we raise this flag as a symbol of the ties of kinship and affinity that we cherish. We draw inspiration from our diversity, and the opportunities for working together, as a rich source of wisdom and a powerful influence for good in the world. We affirm our commitment to upholding the values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, to serve one another in a spirit of respect and understanding, and to advancing development, democracy and cooperation locally, nationally and internationally.'
Following the announcement, the flag on St James Chapel was raised in celebration.
Commonwealth Day marks the start of a week-long celebration observed by Commonwealth countries across the globe and this year marks the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter. This year is also the first Commonwealth Day held since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.