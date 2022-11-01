Okehampton Primary School PTFA plans Santa run
Okehampton Primary School PTFA will hold a Santa run in Simmons Park this December as part of the group’s festive celebration events.
On December 11, the PTFA is challenging Okehampton residents to dress up in a festive costume and run or walk up to two miles for some Christmas fun.
Entrants can choose to complete a one or two mile route and will receive a meal and certificate as part of the event.
Registration will open at 9:30am in time for the run to start at 10am.
The day will also include stalls, raffles and refreshments in the Pavilion and a best Christmas outfit competition with a full Santa suit as the prize.
The PTFA is also holding its annual Breakfast with Santa event on December 10 which will be held in the Charter Hall from 9:30am-12pm.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a breakfast, provided by the Okehampton Lions Club, and children will be offered the chance to visit Santa in his grotto afterwards.
Last year’s Breakfast with Santa event raised approximately £700 for the PTFA, along with spreading some Christmas joy.
This follows the announcement that the Okehampton Primary School firework event will not be taking place this year, though there were other Bonfire Night events across the area including North Tawton, Hatherleigh, Holsworthy and Tedburn St Mary.
Other community groups are also holding Christmas events with the Okehampton Community Kitchen most recently announcing that it will be holding Christmas activities in the Ockment Centre for three days over the festive period for those in need.
The community kitchen is currently asking for donations in order to fund the activities.
