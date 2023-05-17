Since 4 February 1941 cadets of the Air Training Corps, when being officially enrolled into a squadron, have made a cadet promise to the reigning monarch and for the last 70 years this promise has been made to the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Following the Coronation of King Charles III members of 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets held a parade in order to renew this promise to the new monarch. The parade was officiated by Simon Bourne, who is not only an ex-cadet of the squadron but also served as the Squadron Padre for a number of years. Parents were invited to witness the parade which was followed by an informal open evening.