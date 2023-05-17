It was perfect walking weather with the sun out and a light breeze for most of the day. 15 members turned out for this six-mile north Dartmoor walk on well-marked tracks through an area steeped in history.
The first climb of the day was from Bennett’s Cross to Birch Tor which overlooks an area with the highest number of open cast tin workings on Dartmoor. The earliest record of Bennett’s Cross is 1702 although it may have been erected earlier. It may have been named after a 16th century tin miner, William Bennett although another theory it that the cross is one of a number marking the route between two Benedictine Monasteries of Tavistock and Exeter. The mediaeval corruption of ‘Benedictine’ is Bennett or Benet. (www.dartmoorcrosses.org.uk).
The cross has the letters WB carved into the stone standing for Warren Bounds. Rabbits were kept for breeding in the warren and formed the staple diet of local tin miners. The walkers descended the tor towards the disused Vitifer Mine Leat. The track beside the leat towards Golden Dagger Tin mine was quite wet underfoot following the recent heavy rain. The mines, which later produced iron ore, operated from the early 18th century until the First World War. Rising away from the leat-side, the path continued towards Challacombe Farm and the site of Challacombe mediaeval village. The area here is nationally important for its archaeology and is home to many rare species of wildlife. The walkers continued north passing close to Headland Warren Farm which had once been the Birch Tor Inn, which along with The Warren Inn, had been frequented by tinners.
The group turned before reaching the farm to take the track along the lower slopes of Hameldown Tor towards the Bronze Age settlement of Grimspound, an enormous circular wall containing 24 huts, many in excellent condition. The settlement was probably occupied in the centuries around 1300 BC (Dartmoor Tors compendium, Josephine M Collingwood).
The group stopped at the settlement for lunch aware that they had a steep climb straight afterwards up to Hookney Tor but the views from the top of the tor are truly spectacular so well worth the climb. It is only when looking back down from halfway up the tor that the size of the Grimspound enclosure could be appreciated. After descending the tor, the final stretch of the walk was along the Two Moors Way. As ever, new walkers are always welcome. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a drink and a packed lunch. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am. Next week’s walk will be at Meeth. Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.