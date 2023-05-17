The group stopped at the settlement for lunch aware that they had a steep climb straight afterwards up to Hookney Tor but the views from the top of the tor are truly spectacular so well worth the climb. It is only when looking back down from halfway up the tor that the size of the Grimspound enclosure could be appreciated. After descending the tor, the final stretch of the walk was along the Two Moors Way. As ever, new walkers are always welcome. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a drink and a packed lunch. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am. Next week’s walk will be at Meeth. Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.