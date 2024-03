Having crossed Fernworthy Down, the group continued to Southerly Down along the Granite Way, the route of what was originally known as the Okehampton Railway, subsequently the Devon and Cornwall, and finally the London and South Western Railway. It was closed in 1972, and the route is now a multi-use trail connecting Okehampton and Lydford. More birdsong was listened to on the way, most likely including at least a nuthatch, a great tit and a chaffinch.