As ever new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sunday mornings ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. Next week’s walk will be from Chagford. Where possible, we try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.