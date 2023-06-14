The route then joined part of the Two Moors Way (west), passing Birch Tor & Vitifer, a tin mine whose gullies the group had seen on the surrounding hillsides. The mine was worked between the mid–18th century and 1925. Birch Tor mine on the eastern side of the Redwater Brook valley, and Vitifer mine on the west side, were separate mines but, for most of their working lives, they were operated under the same management.