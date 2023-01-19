Funding has been awarded to the West Devon Transport Hub Project to build a second railway station at Okehampton to the tune of £13-million. The cash comes from the Government's Levelling Up Fund and follows a lobbying campaign by the local community and rail groups.
Okehampton reacts to news of Parkway Station funding success
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Thursday 19th January 2023 5:42 pm
West Devon Borough Council has received funding for second Okehampton train station (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )
What we know:
- £13-million has been granted to build a second railway station at Okehampton
- Funding has just been announced by the Government in its Levelling Up Programme
- The station will be called the Parkway Station
- Okehampton's current station will remain operational and all trains will stop there too
- There will be EV charging points and bicycle facilities at the new station
