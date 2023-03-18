Okehampton town councillors have agreed to approve the next stage of the regeneration strategy which it hopes will revitalise the town following the opening of Okehampton Station in November 2021.
Councillors approved the most recent research into the regeneration strategy at the last council meeting (March 27) which the council initiated as part of an urban renewal project for Devon’s towns most in need of rejuvenation as part of Devon County Council’s aims for the future of towns in the county.
The report stated: ‘For Okehampton Town and Hamlets to thrive we need sustainable development. The historic market town of Okehampton has spilled over into the isolated farming communities of the Hamlets through housing development which has not been matched by the infrastructure and services which are needed.
‘Recognising that Okehampton Town and Hamlets will increase in population in the next few years, both through developments which are already approved and those which will be required in the future, this Okehampton Town and Hamlets Neighbourhood Plan sets out a range of policies which, together, will ensure the current and future wellbeing of residents, businesses and visitors, and help to bring about a more sustainable outcome for Okehampton Town and Hamlets.’
Contractors brought in to help the town council implement the regeneration strategy have made suggestions for improvement in the report including the establishment of a BID (business improvement district), more bus routes and support for the maintenance of public facilities in order to make the town centre more attractive.
Several suggestions have already been implemented such as the creation of a town app and the funding for a second Okehampton station on the eastern side of the town has already been secured, which once built, contractors believe will increase footfall in the town centre, increase employment opportunities and ensure greater connectivity to other Devon towns for residents.
Though it was acknowledged that the reopening of Okehampton Station had benefited the town, the report stated that ‘the station sits on a steep hill up from the town centre which is believed to discourage some people from using it. It has also been suggested that although the train station is successful in bringing people into the town, it has led to larger outflows of residents to other places for shopping and leisure.’
The contractors also noted that congestion, lack of parking in the town centre and little infrastructure by the new housing estates in the Okehampton Hamlets parish were key problems in the town.
However, Cllr Jan Goffey did raise opposition to the contractors’ suggestion of a farmers’ market, stating that the town already held a regular Saturday market which provided a space for farmers to sell their wares. Cllr Christine Marsh said that contractors have been informed of that and had it into consideration. Contractors and councillors will continue to collaborate.