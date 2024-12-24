Last week, members of the Rotary Club of Okehampton celebrated a successful year with a Christmas meal and games at the Church Hall in Okehampton.
Rotarian Chris Bourne, who is the club’s president, had the honour of recognising three of the club’s members for excellent service over many years.
The Paul Harris Fellowship was awarded to Rotarians Rob Harman, Maddy Carragher, and Rob Flexman in recognition of their many years of service.
This is the highest recognition that can be bestowed on any Rotarian.
The club is grateful for the support of people locally who generously donated during a two-day collection held outside Waitrose in Okehampton last week.