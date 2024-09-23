Okehampton Rotary Club has welcomed new members
The club president, rotarian Chris Bourne inducted two new members into the club and reinstalled a previous member at a meeting earlier this month.
Christine Hoy and Teresa Edwards became new members and Barry Ratcliffe was readmitted as a member.
Mr Ratcliffe had previously stepped down due to his very busy diary, but now that he is no longer a West Devon borough councillor he has more time available to serve as a rotarian.
In Okehampton, the rotary club hosts Christmas lunches at the Ashbury Hotel and also stages the Rotary Summer Fair in Simmons Park every summer as well as doing many other good works.
Rotary is a voluntary organisation which has over 45,000 clubs that work together working to support local and international charitable work
Picture: LtoR:
Teresa Edwards, Club President Rtn Chris Bourne, Christine Hoy, Barry Ratcliffe