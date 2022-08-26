Okehampton sees massive visitor boost since railway opening
THE latest figures have revealed that the new Dartmoor Line is bringing tens of thousands of visitors into Okehampton, providing a welcome boost to town businesses which bodes well for the future.
There have been 120,000 journeys on the line between Exeter and Okehampton since it opened in November, with 40 per cent of those journeys bringing people into Okehampton.
The total figure of 120,000 journeys is double what was predicted before the service launched back in November.
This success story is a fitting reward for the local railway campaigners who fought for many years to bring the railway back into the town.
Cllr Kevin Ball, borough councillor for Okehampton, and a member of the campaign group OkeRail executive, said: ‘The figures are fantastic news and an endorsement of all that we would be a success over many many years and lots of people saying over many years.
‘We have been vindicated basically and this an opportunity for local businesses, with extra footfall coming in.
‘We only went hourly in May and it isn’t even six months yet and we have already seen the benefit of that.’
He added: ‘I remember being in a meeting years ago and someone said that all the train would do was make it easier to leave Okehampton, but the consensus is that 40 per cent of the people on the train are coming into Okehampton and that footfall is definitely up. I have spoken to a number of the cafes and there is a significant difference.
‘Particularly for the independents, that is generally external money that is coming into the town.’
Okehampton’s rail service returned after an absence of nearly 50 years last November.
