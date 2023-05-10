Now, as the club celebrates its 100th anniversary year, the clubhouse is going to be extended to improve the changing facilities, thanks to the generosity of a long-time member, Stan Cousins. He died several years ago and left money to the bowling club in his will, as well as to other sports clubs in Okehampton. This money is now going to be used to refurbish the changing facliities.There will also be new players and beginners sessions on the club green in the park on Saturday mornings. The first one is on Saturday, May 13 from 10.30am to 12pm. Participants are asked to wear flat-soled shoes. All equipment will be provided. For more information or any questions, contact Viv Kirkland at the club on 01837 55842.