Okehampton Station was knocked out of the World Cup of Stations in the semi-finals yesterday after winning the regional round earlier this week.
Despite this, the station can still claim to be the best in the South West after easily beating Yatton, Penmere and Liskeard to win the South West regional round with 52 percent of the votes.
The three finalists now battling it out to be crowned the overall winner are Denmark Hill (London), Leamington Spa (West Midlands) and Wemyss Bay from Tim Dunn's bonus round.
The winner will be announced tomorrow (May 27).